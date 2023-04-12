Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Is Currently 6.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price surged by 6.86 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Bionano Announces Publication that Demonstrates OGM’s Utility for Resolving Complex Genetic Variation in Inherited Retinal Disease.

Inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) are a clinically and genetically heterogeneous group of disorders that can cause severe vision loss or even blindness and are often degenerative. Genetic research in this area may help to improve the accuracy of diagnosis, prognostication, and treatment prospects of targeted therapeutics. Approximately 30% of individuals suspected of IRD lack a conclusive genetic diagnosis after genome sequencing has been performed.

A sum of 6168230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.22M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.11 and dropped to a low of $1.02 until finishing in the latest session at $1.09.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.12. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $5.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3412, while it was recorded at 1.0480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8925 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,240,256, which is approximately 7.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,064,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.39 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.63 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 9.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,322,041 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,601,369 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 70,718,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,641,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 525,321 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,757 shares during the same period.