Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain 21.34% so far this year. What now?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.72 during the day while it closed the day at $7.62. The company report on April 4, 2023 that New Research: More Than Half of IBS Patients Surveyed Report Waiting More Than One Year Before Discussing IBS Symptoms With Their Healthcare Provider.

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Third Annual Patient Perspectives Report.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the results from the third edition of its patient perspectives survey, an annual survey of U.S. adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The report, Patient Perspectives: Impacts of Living with IBS, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population, including insights on diagnosis, barriers to provider discussions, and symptom management.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock has also loss -2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHC stock has inclined by 0.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.89% and gained 21.34% year-on date.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $2.79 billion, with 362.60 million shares outstanding and 344.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 4697429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.77.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$11,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,153 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.76 million in BHC stocks shares; and GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $159.2 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 29.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 73,469,808 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 31,471,480 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 182,830,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,771,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,170,991 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 11,248,662 shares during the same period.