Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] is 8.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $66.06 during the day while it closed the day at $65.11. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Budweiser and Premier League Pair Footballers and Music Icons for New Show Behind The Game.

Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD) global brand and the Premier League have teamed up to bring footballers and stars of music together in a new content series, Behind The Game, which launches for fans around the world on Wednesday 12 April.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock has also loss -2.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BUD stock has inclined by 7.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.67% and gained 8.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BUD stock reached $114.32 billion, with 2.00 billion shares outstanding and 609.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, BUD reached a trading volume of 6432421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $66.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BUD stock. On September 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BUD shares from 68 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74.

BUD stock trade performance evaluation

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, BUD shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.20, while it was recorded at 65.89 for the last single week of trading, and 55.56 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.98. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $34,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 11.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,588 million, or 6.80% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 25,339,671, which is approximately -0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 11,088,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.31 million in BUD stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $614.41 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly 1.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 6,435,999 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 14,634,335 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 80,339,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,409,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,807 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,458,977 shares during the same period.