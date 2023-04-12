AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 billion, up 37.69% YTD: What’s Next?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities.

Drill Permit Application Submitted for up to 11,900m.

A sum of 3496253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.44M shares. AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares reached a high of $27.33 and dropped to a low of $26.71 until finishing in the latest session at $26.74.

The one-year AU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.1. The average equity rating for AU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $21.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22.20 to $24.20. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on AU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AU Stock Performance Analysis:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 51.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.42 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.37, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AngloGold Ashanti Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.95. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 10.63%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,663 million, or 27.10% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,586,972, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,322,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.72 million in AU stocks shares; and CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD., currently with $143.18 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly -9.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 13,736,361 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 17,997,954 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 68,232,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,967,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,059,245 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,496,506 shares during the same period.