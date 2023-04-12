AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] Stock trading around $8.50 per share: What’s Next?

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] surged by $1.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.20 during the day while it closed the day at $8.50. The company report on March 27, 2023 that L’Officiel Inc. SAS Granted Permits by the Ministry of Home Affairs of Malaysia to Publish Locally and Achieved Another Milestone Under the Direct Owner’s Model.

L’Officiel Inc. SAS (“L’Officiel”), a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), announced that its subsidiary, L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., has been granted the publication permit in Malaysia by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The permit was obtained soon after L’Officiel’s announcement of its relaunching exercise in Singapore and Malaysia editions under the direct owner’s model.

AMTD Digital Inc. stock has also gained 24.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HKD stock has declined by -42.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.43% and lost -15.00% year-on date.

The market cap for HKD stock reached $1.57 billion, with 179.79 million shares outstanding and 23.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, HKD reached a trading volume of 12431339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

HKD stock trade performance evaluation

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.82. With this latest performance, HKD shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Total Capital for HKD is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] managed to generate an average of $550,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AMTD Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.80 and a Current Ratio set at 50.80.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: Insider Ownership positions

6 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 85,806 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,507 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2 shares during the same period.