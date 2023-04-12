Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] is 34.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.66%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares First Quarter 2023 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1085 (C$0.1495), and Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Share Dividends.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:.

US$0.1085 per common share, payable on April 14, 2023, to the shareholders of record on March 31, 2023, for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Registered shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Canadian dollars in the amount of C$0.1495.

Over the last 12 months, AQN stock dropped by -45.04%. The one-year Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.01. The average equity rating for AQN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.87 billion, with 683.34 million shares outstanding and 663.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, AQN stock reached a trading volume of 5458465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $9.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AQN Stock Performance Analysis:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +19.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.85.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.34. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of -$80,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AQN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 3.90%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,678 million, or 49.81% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 38,142,951, which is approximately -20.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; TORONTO DOMINION BANK, holding 28,111,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.45 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $210.71 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 73,912,037 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 52,554,100 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 182,748,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,214,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,377,849 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,379,460 shares during the same period.