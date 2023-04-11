why The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $155.74

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] slipped around -1.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $150.96 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Gillette Venus Launches its First Ever Dermaplaning Skincare Collection.

#GlowYourOwnWay in three easy steps with the dermatologically approved NEW Venus for Facial Hair & Skin Care with OLAY Collection.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Venus is launching its first ever dermaplaning skincare regimen, complete with a trio of products for an easy three-step dermaplaning routine. The dermatologically approved Venus for Facial Hair & Skin Care Collection offers a cleansing primer, a dermaplaning razor, and a hydrating serum that are designed to work in perfect harmony for instantly glowing skin.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now -0.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $151.67 and lowest of $149.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.90, which means current price is +11.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 4891628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $155.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $157 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 61.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.11, while it was recorded at 150.84 for the last single week of trading, and 141.98 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.42%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $231,871 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,735,413, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,685,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.31 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.05 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,711 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 57,507,043 shares. Additionally, 1,402 investors decreased positions by around 44,293,463 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 1,421,459,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,523,260,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 323 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,348,405 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,270 shares during the same period.