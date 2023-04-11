why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.38

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.95 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that PacBio Announces New Nanobind Extraction Kits to Enable High-Throughput Workflows with Revio and Sequel Systems.

Kits Combine the Power of HiFi Sequencing and Nanobind Technology to Optimize Sample Preparation Workflows for High Volume Customers.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the availability of its new high-throughput (HT) Nanobind DNA Extraction kits, another key product from the highly valuable Circulomics acquisition. These kits are designed to enable researchers to extract high-quality DNA from a wide range of samples in a high-throughput setting, with a simple and rapid protocol that is compatible with platforms from leading automation providers.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock is now 33.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACB Stock saw the intraday high of $11.02 and lowest of $10.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.20, which means current price is +40.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 4540772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has PACB stock performed recently?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.59. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$408,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $2,465 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,691,681, which is approximately -10.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,279,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.26 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $203.15 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 40,514,508 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 27,365,900 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 157,067,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,948,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,998,980 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,996,147 shares during the same period.