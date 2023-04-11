Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $85.48 at the close of the session, up 0.31%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Activision Blizzard Releases Inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Look-Back.

Activision Blizzard today released its first annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Look-Back, which shares new and expanded data on diverse representation within the company’s employee population. The Look-Back also highlights how investing in DE&I across its people, business, and community has become an integral part of Activision Blizzard’s business. The Look-Back includes data through Dec 31, 2022, and can be viewed in full on the company’s blog.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We’re working with teams globally to enact policies and behaviors that encourage diverse, equitable, and inclusive environments,” said Kristen Hines, Activision Blizzard’s Chief DE&I Officer. “These environments are where our people will thrive, be their most innovative, and make the best games. With strong foundations set in 2022, we now have the structure in place to further progress toward our ambitious goals.”.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is now 11.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATVI Stock saw the intraday high of $85.60 and lowest of $84.9626 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.88, which means current price is +19.72% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 4911132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.02, while it was recorded at 85.30 for the last single week of trading, and 76.98 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 11.77%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $54,300 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.49 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 69,884,094 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 61,286,439 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 505,998,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,168,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,678,309 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,072,756 shares during the same period.