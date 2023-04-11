Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] traded at a high on 04/10/23, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.17. The company report on April 6, 2023 that EDUARDO CONRADO AND ELAINE MENDOZA NOMINATED TO JOIN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that its Board of Directors has named Eduardo Conrado and Elaine Mendoza as candidates to join the Board. Both Conrado and Mendoza, along with the other Board nominees, will be on the ballot at the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Conrado and Mendoza are being considered to succeed current Board members John Denison and Nancy Loeffler who have announced they will not stand for re-election to the Board.

Conrado is the President of Ascension, the nation’s largest non-profit health system. Prior to serving in the role of President at Ascension, Conrado was Executive Vice President—Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, where he managed a $1.2 billion technology budget and oversaw multiple organizations. Before joining Ascension, Conrado was Executive Vice President—Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Motorola Solutions, Inc., where he held multiple Leadership roles over seven years and provided leadership throughout Motorola’s digital transformation strategy, redefining of IT strategy and structure, and transformation of digital companywide architecture. Conrado is currently on the board of directors of ArcBest Corporation (Nasdaq: ARBC), and he has also served on the board of directors for Ascension and the Chicago Red Cross.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4486360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwest Airlines Co. stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $19.11 billion, with 593.00 million shares outstanding and 591.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 4486360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $44.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 31.75 for the last single week of trading, and 35.78 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.78%.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $14,157 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,581,138, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,198,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 30,723,582 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 28,704,900 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 388,734,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,162,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,849,063 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,580,708 shares during the same period.