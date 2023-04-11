Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] is 131.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRI] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.55 at the close of the session, up 31.49%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that VIRI: Anticipating Update on IMC-1 Following ‘End-of-Phase 2’ Meeting with FDA….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 131.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.624 and lowest of $0.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.11, which means current price is +147.75% above from all time high which was touched on 04/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 541.57K shares, VIRI reached a trading volume of 5881914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virios Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has VIRI stock performed recently?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.84. With this latest performance, VIRI shares gained by 60.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3396, while it was recorded at 0.4136 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1274 for the last 200 days.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VIRI is now -112.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] managed to generate an average of -$3,061,958 per employee.Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.00% of VIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 235,400, which is approximately 33.296% of the company’s market cap and around 12.05% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 164,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in VIRI stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $67000.0 in VIRI stock with ownership of nearly -20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virios Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Virios Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRI] by around 271,053 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 254,207 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 779,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,304,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,883 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,074 shares during the same period.