UiPath Inc. [PATH] Stock trading around $16.53 per share: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.87%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that How Businesses Can Win with Generative AI: UiPath to Unveil Latest AI-Powered Automation Innovations.

UiPath to hold annual AI Summit March 30 to showcase operationalizing AI within the UiPath Business Automation Platform, including new generative AI experiences for developers and workers.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Register here for the UiPath AI Summit. The event will be broadcast in three time zones: 11 am ET, 10 am BST, and 2 pm AEDT.

Over the last 12 months, PATH stock dropped by -22.21%. The one-year UiPath Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.27. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.19 billion, with 553.83 million shares outstanding and 415.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 6593204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $19.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 32 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.87, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +82.86. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Total Capital for PATH is now -16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UiPath Inc. [PATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, PATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.70%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,186 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,054,842, which is approximately -4.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,925,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.72 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $451.71 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -6.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 30,973,555 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 30,865,634 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 251,501,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,340,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,649,922 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 10,387,821 shares during the same period.