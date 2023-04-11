Toast Inc. [TOST] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $20

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $17.25 on 04/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.35, while the highest price level was $17.365. The company report on March 20, 2023 that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.33 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 7131364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on TOST stock. On February 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TOST shares from 26 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,968 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.99 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $395.99 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 74,952,119 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 39,718,578 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 185,480,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,151,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,143,334 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,798,491 shares during the same period.