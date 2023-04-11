The Kroger Co. [KR] is 9.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price surged by 0.78 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Kroger is Fresh for Springtime.

Grocer curates al fresco meals averaging less than $20 per spread and dishes on spring savings.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today shared its favorite ideas for taking meals outdoors and dished on springtime savings from fuel points to digital deals.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.25. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.24, while it was recorded at 48.98 for the last single week of trading, and 46.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,242 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,426,702, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,966,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.43 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

516 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 41,915,232 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 44,907,282 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 474,643,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,465,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,704,639 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 6,205,458 shares during the same period.