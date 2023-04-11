TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $24

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.19 during the day while it closed the day at $1.16. The company report on April 6, 2023 that TeraWulf Announces March 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Increased hash rate capacity by 65% in Q1 2023 to 3.3 EH/s as of March 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Increased Bitcoin production by 63% month-over-month to 233 BTC in March and 533 BTC in Q1 2023.

TeraWulf Inc. stock has also gained 23.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WULF stock has inclined by 70.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.83% and gained 74.28% year-on date.

The market cap for WULF stock reached $203.32 million, with 108.84 million shares outstanding and 48.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 4430959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WULF stock trade performance evaluation

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.69. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 87.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.75 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7391, while it was recorded at 1.0177 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0588 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,590,777, which is approximately 14.908% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 2,053,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in WULF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.74 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly 12.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 4,117,518 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 785,174 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 7,599,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,502,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,143,507 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 710,725 shares during the same period.