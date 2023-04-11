SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX] fell -84.40% so far this year. What now?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: SMX] gained 89.31% on the last trading session, reaching $1.59 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2023 that New to The Street Announces TV Line Up, Featuring Five Corporate Guests, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:30 PM PT.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company represents 31.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.38 million with the latest information. SMX stock price has been found in the range of $0.80 to $1.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 642.01K shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 7052093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SMX stock

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.15. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -60.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.9761 for the last single week of trading.

SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 92.40% of SMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,177,276, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.82% of the total institutional ownership; SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 952,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in SMX stocks shares; and PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., currently with $0.67 million in SMX stock with ownership of nearly 0.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:SMX] by around 927,603 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 221,708 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 11,260,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,409,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,104 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 144,549 shares during the same period.