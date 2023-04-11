Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $48

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] closed the trading session at $46.43 on 04/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.44, while the highest price level was $46.48. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Roblox Reports February 2023 Key Metrics.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released certain key metrics for the month of February 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.14 percent and weekly performance of 3.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.56M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 9877470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $42.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RBLX shares from 27.50 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.74, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 38.34 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.52 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.54.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -50.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 508.72. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 484.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] managed to generate an average of -$434,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 23.63%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,651 million, or 75.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 78,672,205, which is approximately 0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 38,527,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.43 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 9.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 42,265,459 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 37,233,459 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 324,204,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,703,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,374,808 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,907,160 shares during the same period.