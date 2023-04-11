Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is 3.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $63.23 at the close of the session, down -0.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 4334576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has PEG stock performed recently?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.30, while it was recorded at 62.49 for the last single week of trading, and 61.10 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $22,683 million, or 72.90% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,383,954, which is approximately 5.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,809,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

443 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 35,255,643 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 31,126,629 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 291,895,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,277,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,537 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,807,384 shares during the same period.