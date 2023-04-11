Piper Sandler lifts Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] loss -1.87% or -0.24 points to close at $12.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4345381 shares.

The daily chart for DEI points out that the company has recorded -26.76% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DEI reached to a volume of 4345381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DEI shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.61.

Trading performance analysis for DEI stock

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 93.80% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,280,027, which is approximately 0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,259,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.54 million in DEI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $159.68 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 3.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 18,239,507 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 15,473,463 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 139,039,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,752,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,522 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,236 shares during the same period.