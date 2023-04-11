Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] moved up 5.79: Why It’s Important

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] closed the trading session at $220.22 on 04/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $218.56, while the highest price level was $225.76. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $1.1 billion of 5.100% Senior Notes Due 2026.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $1.1 billion of 5.100% Senior Notes that will mature March 29, 2026 (the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment or repurchase of the Company’s outstanding 0.550% Senior Notes due 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.47 percent and weekly performance of 7.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 7269414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $256.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $225 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 7.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.23, while it was recorded at 212.58 for the last single week of trading, and 228.49 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.11.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.58. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $3,771,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to -7.08%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,592 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,475,042, which is approximately 0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,089,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.72 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 668 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 9,905,526 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 17,117,564 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 182,394,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,417,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,078 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,166,724 shares during the same period.