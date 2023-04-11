Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Stock trading around $11.37 per share: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.26%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Peloton Community in Conversation with Sporting Equals: Embracing Equity in Sport.

Peloton

At Peloton, we believe none of us win if some of us are being held back. We recognize the scale and impact of barriers hindering so many from becoming their best selves and recognize our responsibility to help break them down.

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock dropped by -54.36%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.3. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.84 billion, with 341.93 million shares outstanding and 310.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.56M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 6672522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $15.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 13 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 126.33.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,279 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,455,871, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 2.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.53 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $279.24 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 66,289,432 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 47,447,310 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 173,671,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,407,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,165,583 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 11,035,111 shares during the same period.