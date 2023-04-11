PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Is Currently -1.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $71.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 that PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

PDD Holdings Inc. represents 1.27 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $90.53 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $70.18 to $72.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 5131377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $66 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.35, while it was recorded at 72.74 for the last single week of trading, and 72.28 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 40.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

Positions in PDD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 64,535,033 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 45,265,082 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 215,596,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,396,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,496,249 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 13,203,630 shares during the same period.