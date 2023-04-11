National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] Stock trading around $0.13 per share: What’s Next?

National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: NCMI] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 15, 2023 that National CineMedia Releases the First Cinema Attention Measurement Study in the US Conducted by Attention Technology Company Lumen In Collaboration with dentsu’s Attention Economy Initiative.

The breakthrough study concludes that cinema is the number one media platform for consumers’ attention to advertising when measured against all other video platforms, including TV, CTV, social and digital.

National CineMedia (NCM®), the largest cinema advertising network in the US, announces the release of the first US cinema attention measurement study conducted by Lumen, the leading technology company for attention measurement, and in collaboration with dentsu, the agency leader in attention metrics.

A sum of 9361397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. National CineMedia Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1399 and dropped to a low of $0.1295 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

The one-year NCMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.29. The average equity rating for NCMI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCMI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for National CineMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $1 to $0.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for National CineMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NCMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National CineMedia Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

NCMI Stock Performance Analysis:

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, NCMI shares dropped by -41.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2013, while it was recorded at 0.1378 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6299 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National CineMedia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.69 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. National CineMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCMI is now -8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.20. Additionally, NCMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 188.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] managed to generate an average of -$140,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.National CineMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NCMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National CineMedia Inc. go to -6.33%.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 36.00% of NCMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCMI stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 12,932,382, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,216,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in NCMI stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $0.37 million in NCMI stock with ownership of nearly -27.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National CineMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:NCMI] by around 2,793,231 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,918,118 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,809,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,521,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCMI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,799 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 883,468 shares during the same period.