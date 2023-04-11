Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is 5.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] loss -0.73% or -0.52 points to close at $70.53 with a heavy trading volume of 4964117 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that SOUR PATCH KIDS® Drums Up the Future for HBCU Students with Mischief for Change Scholarship Program.

The Third Annual Program is in Partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and HBCU Marching Bands.

SOUR PATCH KIDS is calling current or prospective students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) seeking scholarship funds to participate in the third annual “Mischief for Change” scholarship program. The brand has committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. To date, the program has supported 21 students attending HBCUs across the country – future changemakers who were selected for demonstrating how they are/will change the world for the better. SOUR PATCH KIDS is proud to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) for this program that inspires change and invests in the next generation of Black leaders.

It opened the trading session at $70.72, the shares rose to $70.81 and dropped to $69.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 25.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 4964117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $75.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $71, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 95.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.78, while it was recorded at 70.74 for the last single week of trading, and 63.96 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $75,877 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,569,785, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,955,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.03 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.33 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 890 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 54,267,785 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 38,272,820 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 975,396,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,936,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,043,800 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,946,982 shares during the same period.