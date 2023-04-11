MoffettNathanson lifts T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 0.25% or 0.38 points to close at $149.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4984438 shares. The company report on April 10, 2023 that 10 Years of Un-Carrier, 3 Years Into Merger… Forever Disrupting!.

At T-Mobile, we refuse to ever be satisfied with the status quo because customers are never satisfied. And as the world changes at an insanely fast pace, customers’ expectations only continue to grow. We believe it is important to meet them where they are, but also to stay ahead by constantly looking around corners to understand what they will need in the future. So, we do something that is incredibly unusual in the wireless industry: We listen to our customers. We find solutions to smash their pain points. We innovate on their behalf. And above all else, we never, ever stand for “good enough,” an approach that is all too common among the carriers. Instead, we disrupt.

It opened the trading session at $149.15, the shares rose to $150.00 and dropped to $147.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 7.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 4984438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $178.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 64.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.70, while it was recorded at 148.36 for the last single week of trading, and 142.87 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 64.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $80,898 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,238,385, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $5.95 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 34,243,205 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 48,787,084 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 457,692,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,723,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,517,894 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 9,305,953 shares during the same period.