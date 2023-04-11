Market cap of Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] reaches 6.78B – now what?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] closed the trading session at $19.01 on 04/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.82, while the highest price level was $19.165. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Pan American Silver Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Shares to the New York Stock Exchange.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) announced it will transfer the listing of its common shares to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”). Pan American expects to begin trading on the NYSE on April 18, 2023, under its existing ticker symbol “PAAS”. Pan American’s shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ until the market close on April 17, 2023. Pan American’s listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change.

“Following our transformative transaction with Yamana Gold Inc., which significantly increases the scale of our silver and gold operations in Latin America, we are pleased to join our industry peers on the NYSE,” said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American. “We believe the NYSE platform provides Pan American with the capital markets presence required to support our growing company.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.34 percent and weekly performance of 4.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 4524240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 24.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 17.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $2,734 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,597,483, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,449,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.0 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $132.0 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 821.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 34,623,992 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 9,779,286 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 96,462,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,865,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,395,896 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,873,300 shares during the same period.