Market cap of Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] reaches 2.69M – now what?

Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: KAL] gained 28.71% on the last trading session, reaching $2.69 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2023 that KALERA PLC RECEIVES NOTICE OF DELISTING FROM NASDAQ.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a NASDAQ delisting determination.

Kalera Public Limited Company represents 91.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.69 million with the latest information. KAL stock price has been found in the range of $2.07 to $3.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 630.95K shares, KAL reached a trading volume of 7456895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kalera Public Limited Company is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for KAL stock

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.88. With this latest performance, KAL shares dropped by -33.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading.

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KAL is now -0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] managed to generate an average of -$186,487 per employee.Kalera Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of KAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAL stocks are: IFP ADVISORS, INC with ownership of 680,288, which is approximately 9981.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 16,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in KAL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in KAL stock with ownership of nearly 1980.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kalera Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:KAL] by around 692,498 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 46,804 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 39,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 46,804 shares during the same period.