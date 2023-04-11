Market cap of HEXO Corp. [HEXO] reaches 93.71M – now what?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.92 during the day while it closed the day at $1.64. The company report on April 10, 2023 that CORRECTION–Tilray Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Announces Accretive Acquisition of 100% of HEXO Corp.

Delivered $145.6 Million in Net Revenue and 16th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Maintained #1 Cannabis Market Share Position in Canada, the Largest Federally Legal Cannabis Market in the World; With HEXO Transaction, Poised to Substantially Increase Canadian Revenue.

HEXO Corp. stock has also gained 22.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEXO stock has inclined by 43.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.31% and gained 62.38% year-on date.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $93.71 million, with 43.00 million shares outstanding and 42.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 8740667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEXO shares is $1.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEXO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.39. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4924, while it was recorded at 1.3440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1958 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.05 and a Gross Margin at -85.88. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -558.65.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -32.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -190.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.18. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.59% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 798,926, which is approximately -15.811% of the company’s market cap and around 3.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 244,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.18 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 1442.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 535,981 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,785,011 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,492,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,828,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,587 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,307 shares during the same period.