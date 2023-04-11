Market cap of Halliburton Company [HAL] reaches 30.24B – now what?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] jumped around 0.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $33.09 at the close of the session, up 1.16%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 6512987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $48.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.49, while it was recorded at 33.24 for the last single week of trading, and 33.56 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 40.45%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $24,664 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,631,311, which is approximately 1.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,715,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.1 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

532 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 62,669,877 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 59,281,002 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 632,065,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,016,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,731,141 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,095,209 shares during the same period.