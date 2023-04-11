Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] reaches 36.57M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, up 1.32%. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Ault Alliance Announces Special Dividend with a Record Date of April 20, 2023.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company, (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), hereby announces an update on its planned special dividend related to securities of Imperalis Holdings Corp. (at times referred to as TurnOnGreen) (“TurnOnGreen”). The dividend will consist of 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock. The record date for the special dividend has been set for April 20, 2023. Stockholders who own the Company’s stock on that date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The Company is committed to providing this special dividend to its stockholders as a way to show its appreciation for their continued support. Please note that the terms of the special dividend, including the timing of the issuance of the shares and warrants, and the exercise price of the warrants, are not provided within this press release. Stockholders should refer to the Company’s official announcements or consult with their financial advisors for more information about the specifics of the dividend. The Company notes that the registration statement related to the proposed special dividend has not yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this special dividend to our loyal shareholders,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Executive Chairman of Ault. “This is a testament to our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders, and we hope that they will find this dividend to be a valuable addition to their investment portfolio.”.

Ault Alliance Inc. stock is now -18.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AULT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.10 and lowest of $0.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.72, which means current price is +21.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 7647817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has AULT stock performed recently?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, AULT shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1122, while it was recorded at 0.1049 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1876 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,386,481, which is approximately -1.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,377,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in AULT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.17 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 1,975,227 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,016,004 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,619,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,610,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,067 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 930,940 shares during the same period.