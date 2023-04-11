Market Analysts see Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.21% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.27%.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock dropped by -58.89%. The one-year Kohl’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.51. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $2.63 billion, with 110.74 million shares outstanding and 108.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 4848617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.48, while it was recorded at 23.40 for the last single week of trading, and 28.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,463 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,675,039, which is approximately -7.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,653,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.4 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $204.24 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 24.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 16,895,921 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 14,761,832 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 77,016,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,674,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,639,279 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,877,052 shares during the same period.