Market Analysts see Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] surged by $1.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $67.44 during the day while it closed the day at $66.91. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Fortinet Revolutionizes Secure Networking with Unified Management and Analytics Across the Entire Hybrid Network.

New Innovations to Fortinet’s Secure Networking Portfolio and FortiOS 7.4 Span Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Secure SD-WAN, Single-Vendor SASE, Universal ZTNA, and Secure WLAN/LAN.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fortinet Inc. stock has also gained 0.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has inclined by 37.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.51% and gained 36.86% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $52.17 billion, with 780.60 million shares outstanding and 633.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 5934239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $70.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FTNT stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FTNT shares from 58 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.30, while it was recorded at 65.97 for the last single week of trading, and 54.75 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 19.05%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,318 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,373,952, which is approximately 0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,585,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.74 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly 14.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 55,344,880 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 40,595,562 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 427,841,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,781,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,519,518 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,642,237 shares during the same period.