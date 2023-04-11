Market Analysts see Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] slipped around -0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.66 at the close of the session, down -2.65%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -19.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.95 and lowest of $10.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.78, which means current price is +3.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 9974557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -24.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.66 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $770 million, or 44.20% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,828,985, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,373,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.38 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.91 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 5,476,969 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,802,888 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 60,082,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,362,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,291,306 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 514,628 shares during the same period.