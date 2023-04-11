Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] is 21.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [NASDAQ: JFBR] traded at a high on 04/10/23, posting a 93.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Jeffs’ Brands Completes the Acquisition of a 49% interest in a Company that Owns Wellution, a Top Seller Brand on Amazon, for $3 million.

Upon the closing which occurred on March 22, 2023, the purchase price was adjusted from $2.5 million and increased to approximately $3 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 46711804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at 11.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.60%.

The market cap for JFBR stock reached $9.88 million, with 6.86 million shares outstanding and 2.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 389.90K shares, JFBR reached a trading volume of 46711804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has JFBR stock performed recently?

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.82. With this latest performance, JFBR shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0651, while it was recorded at 0.8854 for the last single week of trading.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.89. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.66.

Return on Total Capital for JFBR is now -22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.01. Additionally, JFBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] managed to generate an average of -$308,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.40% of JFBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JFBR stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 203,341, which is approximately -31.163% of the company’s market cap and around 69.36% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in JFBR stocks shares; and BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.0 in JFBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [NASDAQ:JFBR] by around 250 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 92,941 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 112,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFBR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 250 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 757 shares during the same period.