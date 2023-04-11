Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell -34.53% so far this year. What now?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] closed the trading session at $6.37.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.53 percent and weekly performance of -4.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 4325836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $13 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -26.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.66 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $938 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,917,546, which is approximately 9.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,591,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.07 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $67.74 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 15,383,798 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 13,968,663 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 114,806,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,159,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662,932 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,773,608 shares during the same period.