Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $5

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $6.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.34 percent and weekly performance of 1.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, HL reached to a volume of 8625315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,328,352, which is approximately 6.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 55,225,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.99 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $273.62 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 31,530,518 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 18,970,702 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 296,175,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,677,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,667,887 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,986,160 shares during the same period.