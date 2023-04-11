General Electric Company [GE] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $88

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] traded at a high on 04/10/23, posting a 0.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $94.36. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Two GE-Led Consortiums in Agreement with TenneT for the Award of Contracts Totaling Approx. 10 Bln Euros to Build State-of-the-Art HVDC Systems for TenneT’s 2GW Program in the Netherlands and Germany.

Dutch-German Transmission Systems Operator (TSO) TenneT awards GE Grid Solutions consortium with Sembcorp Marine three projects in the Netherlands, while TenneT has entered into an agreement with GE-led consortium with McDermott to award two projects in Germany.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TenneT’s innovative High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) 2GW Program in the Dutch and German North Sea is one of the most important infrastructure projects of the century.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5981984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Electric Company stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for GE stock reached $103.59 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 5981984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $97.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $93 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GE shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.64 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.40, while it was recorded at 94.84 for the last single week of trading, and 66.72 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 24.60%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $73,136 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,093,162, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,785,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.12 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.35 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

666 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 50,377,353 shares. Additionally, 774 investors decreased positions by around 43,450,572 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 687,542,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,370,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,406,497 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,878,086 shares during the same period.