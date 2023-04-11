For B2Gold Corp. [BTG], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.84%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that B2Gold Files Form 40-F.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -8.35%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.5. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.48 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 8779940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,444 million, or 69.45% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 110,872,124, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 1.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.01 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $161.06 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 40,804,465 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 25,685,436 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 518,111,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,601,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,339,131 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,748,869 shares during the same period.