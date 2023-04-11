First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $17.80 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 30, 2023 that First Horizon Recognized in 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards.

Earned 14 awards for U.S. Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking.

First Horizon Bank has been recognized in the 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, earning 14 recognitions in the U.S. Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking categories.

A sum of 5184123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.95M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $17.99 and dropped to a low of $17.58 until finishing in the latest session at $17.80.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.4. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock. On September 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FHN shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 22.90 for the last 200 days.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,518 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 75,686,563, which is approximately 35.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,990,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $956.17 million in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $357.65 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 8.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

313 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 71,023,823 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 68,268,670 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 285,201,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,493,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,427,011 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 9,582,707 shares during the same period.