Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Chevron Corporation [CVX] – find out why.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] gained 0.38% or 0.64 points to close at $168.29 with a heavy trading volume of 5922538 shares. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Conference Call Information:Date: Friday, April 28, 2023Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PTDial-in # (Listen-only mode): 800-378-6902Conference ID #: 6069633.

It opened the trading session at $168.49, the shares rose to $169.675 and dropped to $167.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVX points out that the company has recorded 4.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 5922538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $191.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $185 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $191, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CVX stock

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.29, while it was recorded at 168.96 for the last single week of trading, and 164.35 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $228,837 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 162,975,771, which is approximately -1.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 159,036,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.66 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.69 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 4.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,639 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 49,504,412 shares. Additionally, 1,434 investors decreased positions by around 54,615,217 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,260,851,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,364,970,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 352 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,532,181 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,468,429 shares during the same period.