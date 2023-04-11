EQT Corporation [EQT] Stock trading around $33.39 per share: What’s Next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] traded at a high on 04/10/23, posting a 3.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.39. The company report on April 10, 2023 that EQT And Wheeling Park Commission Launch Forestry Management Program at Oglebay.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced the Company’s first nature-based carbon offset initiative. EQT has partnered with the Wheeling Park Commission, Teralytic, a soil analytics company, and Climate Smart Environmental Consulting, LLC, to implement forest management projects that will generate carbon offsets. The projects, which will span more than 1,000 acres of forest land at Oglebay and other forest property owned by the Wheeling Park Commission, will utilize Teralytic’s soil probe technology to ensure the quantification of offsets is accurate and transparent.

EQT is an industry leader in reducing operational emissions and is committed to delivering low-cost, reliable, low-carbon energy to the world. To supplement those reduction efforts, this initiative will reduce or remove emissions of C02 from the atmosphere to offset other operational emissions and advance EQT’s efforts to reach net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by or before 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5927692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corporation stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $12.21 billion, with 366.27 million shares outstanding and 358.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5927692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $46.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQT stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EQT shares from 60 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.53, while it was recorded at 32.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.35 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $11,129 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,704,505, which is approximately 2.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,916,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $837.52 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 10.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

353 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 40,102,494 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 51,921,532 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 254,467,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,491,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,367,552 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 16,771,531 shares during the same period.