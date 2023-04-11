Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain 5.55% so far this year. What now?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] gained 6.66% or 0.82 points to close at $13.13 with a heavy trading volume of 5971699 shares. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Enovix Issues Purchase Orders for Agility Line and Completes Gen2 Autoline Equipment Orders.

Line Designed to Increase Speed of Custom-Sized Cell Development and Customer Qualification.

It opened the trading session at $12.295, the shares rose to $13.37 and dropped to $12.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENVX points out that the company has recorded -33.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -102.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 5971699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $29.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 349.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for ENVX stock

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 37.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.37 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2048.66 and a Gross Margin at -274.70. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.34.

Return on Total Capital for ENVX is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ENVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$154,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

There are presently around $1,055 million, or 56.40% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,643,744, which is approximately -4.627% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,645,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.43 million in ENVX stocks shares; and ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC, currently with $93.35 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly -39.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 15,986,039 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 17,688,120 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 52,063,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,737,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,784,910 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,476,073 shares during the same period.