Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] Revenue clocked in at $1.12 billion, up 4.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] jumped around 1.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.38 at the close of the session, up 17.23%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that U.S. FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Designation for Emergent BioSolutions’ NARCAN® Nasal Spray, a Historic Milestone for the Opioid Overdose Emergency Treatment.

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is currently the first and only prescription strength naloxone nasal spray to receive over-the-counter status in the U.S., which is a critical step toward broadening access.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Expected over-the-counter availability is anticipated by late summer of this year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, EBS reached a trading volume of 4469074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $23 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18.

How has EBS stock performed recently?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.50. With this latest performance, EBS shares gained by 21.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]

There are presently around $488 million, or 84.60% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,955,218, which is approximately 6.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,817,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.44 million in EBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.09 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 9,907,931 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,305,527 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,981,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,195,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 767,663 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,627,175 shares during the same period.