Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Revenue clocked in at $4.41 billion, down -25.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Tyson Ventures invests in Athian’s cloud-based carbon credit marketplace for livestock sector.

Will help fund ground-breaking solution to reward livestock producers for certified greenhouse gas reductions.

Athian (athian.ai), the world’s first cloud-based carbon marketplace for the livestock industry, announces a seed investment from Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. This latest investment from Tyson Ventures, along with previous investments from Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) and Newtrient LLC, will fast-track the launch of the first-of-its kind transactional carbon credit inset program for the livestock sector that will provide producers economic incentives for on-farm sustainability practices, while helping improve the sustainability of the food system and reduce climate warming.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated represents 488.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.34 billion with the latest information. ELAN stock price has been found in the range of $8.93 to $9.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 4960368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $15.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $28 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $4,430 million, or 99.10% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 84,775,075, which is approximately 59.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,691,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.71 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $300.81 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 113,484,732 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 92,020,028 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 280,263,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,768,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,051,536 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 16,785,705 shares during the same period.