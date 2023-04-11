Ebix Inc. [EBIX] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, down -24.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] gained 15.71% or 2.05 points to close at $15.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5601718 shares. The company report on April 10, 2023 that EbixCash Receives SEBI Clearance.

The daily chart for EBIX points out that the company has recorded -24.08% loss over the past six months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 389.75K shares, EBIX reached to a volume of 5601718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ebix Inc. [EBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for EBIX stock

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.48. With this latest performance, EBIX shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.46 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Total Capital for EBIX is now 8.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.49. Additionally, EBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] managed to generate an average of $6,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

There are presently around $260 million, or 70.50% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,041,009, which is approximately 5.032% of the company’s market cap and around 21.52% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,035,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.61 million in EBIX stocks shares; and VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO /ADV, currently with $18.55 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly -1.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ebix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 2,379,353 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 3,456,137 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 14,071,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,907,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,066 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,341 shares during the same period.