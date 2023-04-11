Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] moved up 0.83: Why It’s Important

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $33.97 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of March Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its March quarter 2023 financial results at 10 a.m. EDT, Thursday, April 13, 2023.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 8522504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $51.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.59, while it was recorded at 33.89 for the last single week of trading, and 33.85 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 31.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $14,701 million, or 67.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,496,733, which is approximately 1.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,054,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $755.57 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

455 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 29,147,649 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 21,387,259 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 385,830,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,365,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,633,520 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,935,765 shares during the same period.