DA Davidson slashes price target on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] – find out why.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] price plunged by -48.76 percent to reach at -$1.18. The company report on April 7, 2023 that Tupperware Brands Takes Action to Improve Capital Structure and Liquidity Position.

Engages Financial Advisors to Support Financing and Liquidity InitiativesAnnounces Substantial Doubt About Ability to Continue as Going ConcernReceives Notice of NYSE Non-Compliance; Anticipates Filing Form 10-K Within 30 Days to Regain Compliance.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) (the “Company”), a leading global consumer products company, today announced it has engaged financial advisors to help improve its capital structure and remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

A sum of 19015118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Tupperware Brands Corporation shares reached a high of $1.55 and dropped to a low of $1.21 until finishing in the latest session at $1.24.

The one-year TUP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.33. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.40. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -60.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.67 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.16 and a Gross Margin at +64.06. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 17.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.41. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 67.30% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,134,520, which is approximately -52.382% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,482,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 million in TUP stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.11 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 284.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 9,284,092 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,393,148 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 10,137,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,814,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,509,182 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,323 shares during the same period.