DA Davidson lifts Datadog Inc. [DDOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $66.14.

Datadog Inc. stock has also loss -8.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has inclined by 3.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.38% and lost -10.01% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $21.25 billion, with 317.38 million shares outstanding and 263.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 4888037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $101.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 55.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.06, while it was recorded at 67.61 for the last single week of trading, and 84.30 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 33.74%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,032 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,572,643, which is approximately 1.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,944,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $992.92 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

368 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 23,073,456 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 22,136,770 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 183,142,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,352,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,781,092 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,161,752 shares during the same period.