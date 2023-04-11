Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] moved up 6.57: Why It’s Important

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] closed the trading session at $16.21 on 04/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.575, while the highest price level was $16.565. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Cinemark Celebrates Its Highest Single Day Attendance Since Christmas Day of 2019, Led by the Record-Breaking Opening for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The film from Illumination Animation and Universal Pictures now boasts the biggest worldwide opening ever for an animated title.

A strong opening for Amazon Studios’ “Air” and continued performances of films such as “John Wick: Chapter 4”, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Scream VI” underscore big-screen enthusiasm across all demographics and genres.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 87.18 percent and weekly performance of 9.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 92.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 6173309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 72.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 26.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.31 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,427.40. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,205.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$14,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,860 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,685,701, which is approximately 3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,145,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.94 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $191.62 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,853,220 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 17,176,385 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 86,252,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,281,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,505,898 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,847,067 shares during the same period.