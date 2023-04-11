Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain 0.41% so far this year. What now?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.53 during the day while it closed the day at $2.47. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Butterfly Network Announces New FDA-Cleared AI-Enabled Lung Tool.

New Auto B-line Counter uses deep learning technology with the aim of empowering providers to assess abnormal lung conditions easier, faster, and with more confidence.

Butterfly’s cloud-based data collection protocol can access over 3.5 million de-identified ultrasound images to develop and train its AI algorithms.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock has also gained 31.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BFLY stock has inclined by 10.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.60% and gained 0.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BFLY stock reached $454.04 million, with 200.81 million shares outstanding and 156.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 6555471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BFLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

BFLY stock trade performance evaluation

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.38. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 26.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.57 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. Butterfly Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.90.

Return on Total Capital for BFLY is now -45.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.21. Additionally, BFLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $193 million, or 51.80% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,052,848, which is approximately 4.782% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 10,716,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.43 million in BFLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.82 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly 5.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Butterfly Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 9,244,768 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 13,208,739 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 62,413,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,867,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,237,726 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 920,905 shares during the same period.